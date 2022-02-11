Zacks: Analysts Expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will post $286.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.39 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Shares of TWKS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,357. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turing during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Turing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,057,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Turing in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,701,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

