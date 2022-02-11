Zacks: Analysts Expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will post $286.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Turing.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.39 million.
Shares of TWKS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,357. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turing during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Turing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,057,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Turing in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,701,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Turing Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turing (TWKS)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turing (TWKS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.