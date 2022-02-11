Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.25). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

