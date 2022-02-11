Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.
CDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $25.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -9.89%.
Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.
