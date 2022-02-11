Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

CDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $25.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

