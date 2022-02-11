Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $52.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

