Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post $181.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.10 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $186.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $751.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $764.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.05. 574,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,053. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.