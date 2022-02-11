Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE OLO opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. OLO has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $615,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,015 shares of company stock worth $4,522,172 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OLO by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,008,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

