Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. Qorvo posted earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.09. 39,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day moving average is $163.96.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

