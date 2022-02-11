Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,389,000 after buying an additional 94,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,231,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.16. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

