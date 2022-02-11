Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

BATRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATRK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 127,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $31.76.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

