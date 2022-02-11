Zacks: Brokerages Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Equities analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to announce sales of $960,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,820%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90.

In other news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.