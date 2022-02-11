Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Global Net Lease also posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

GNL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 9,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,411. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.