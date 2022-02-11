Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Hilton Grand Vacations also reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of HGV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,056. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

