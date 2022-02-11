Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Humanigen reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($3.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

