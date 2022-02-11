Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.
In other news, President Ashish Sharma purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
INSG stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $467.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.61.
Inseego Company Profile
Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.
