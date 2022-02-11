Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

In other news, President Ashish Sharma purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSG stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $467.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

