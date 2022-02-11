Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $729.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.21 million. Stantec reported sales of $661.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stantec.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,644. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 824.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after acquiring an additional 953,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,271 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after acquiring an additional 375,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,064,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

