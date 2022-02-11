Zacks Investment Management Acquires 8,578 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of TopBuild worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TopBuild by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,805 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in TopBuild by 454.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $5,304,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock opened at $229.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $179.50 and a one year high of $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.57.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.63.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.