Zacks Investment Management Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $183.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.38 and its 200-day moving average is $191.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $148.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.