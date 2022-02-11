Zacks Investment Management Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.