Zacks Investment Management Invests $5.57 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,346 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

TGT opened at $213.84 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

