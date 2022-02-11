Zacks Investment Management Purchases 9,464 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.