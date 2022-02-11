Zacks Investment Management Sells 2,945 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.09% of Herc worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 192.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Herc by 109.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day moving average is $157.06.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

