Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Hold

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

AZEK stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.90. AZEK has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,073,000 after purchasing an additional 542,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,558,000 after acquiring an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

