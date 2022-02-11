Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Dynatrace by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,761 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.