Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Hold

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
About EnQuest
EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
