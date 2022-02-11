Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to Strong Sell

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

NEXA opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

