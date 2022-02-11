Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Sell

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

CHRS opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $968.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.01. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

