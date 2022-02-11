Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to “Strong-Buy”

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

FLGT stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 in the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

