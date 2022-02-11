Zacks Investment Research Upgrades StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) to “Strong-Buy”

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

StoneX Group stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 31,731 shares valued at $2,016,149. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

