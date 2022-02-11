ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $945,107.14 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $945,107.14 and approximately $5,039.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00276442 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00079383 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00095557 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003280 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

