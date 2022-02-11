Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Zedge worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zedge by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zedge by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 35,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zedge by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

ZDGE opened at $7.84 on Friday. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.