Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zendesk updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ZEN stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.75. 132,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.47. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $159.80.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,584 shares of company stock worth $15,759,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

