Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Raised to $128.00 at UBS Group

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $117.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $111.47. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $159.80.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $515,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,584 shares of company stock worth $15,759,358 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

