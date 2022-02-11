Zenfuse Reaches Market Cap of $2.79 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $2.79 million and $160,351.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00040093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00102844 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

