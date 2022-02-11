Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

ZG traded up $6.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 57,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

