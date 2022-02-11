Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. Zillow Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

ZG traded up $8.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 146,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,471. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zillow Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.