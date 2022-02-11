Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $47.86, but opened at $54.63. Zillow Group shares last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 41,453 shares.
The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $1.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.