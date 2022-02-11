Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 76.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

