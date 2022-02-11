Zloadr (ZDR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $118.00

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Zloadr has a total market cap of $220,453.97 and $118.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 84.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00038176 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102408 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

