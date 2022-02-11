Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZTS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.87. 3,713,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $10,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

