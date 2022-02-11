Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.33

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 36856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZURVY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

