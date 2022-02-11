Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 405 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 450 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 500.40 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HSBC set a CHF 492 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 500 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 470.72.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

