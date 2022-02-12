-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. 3,813,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,421. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. EVgo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

