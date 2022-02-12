-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. 787,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. Everbridge has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Everbridge by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000.
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
