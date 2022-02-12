-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) will post ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.79). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($3.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:XLO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. 50,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,063,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

