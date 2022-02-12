$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA remained flat at $$49.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 192,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.