-$1.04 EPS Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report ($1.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

SRRK opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $670.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 42.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 195.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

