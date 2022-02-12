$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

