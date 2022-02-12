$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.25. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

CENT opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

