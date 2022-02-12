$1.18 EPS Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of EMR opened at $94.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $83.65 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after buying an additional 119,665 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.