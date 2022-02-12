-$1.30 EPS Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.03). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 163,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,048. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.